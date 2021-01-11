As the world awaits the debut of Microsoft’s next Surface convertible – the Surface 8 family – an interesting device has rolled off its garage. The company has today launched the Surface Pro 7+, an upgraded version of the Surface Pro 7 that is targeted mostly at enterprise customers as well as the education market. While the design remains mostly unchanged, there are a host of noteworthy internal upgrades such as new-generation Intel processors, more RAM, cellular connectivity, and swappable SSD drives.

1th Gen Intel processors, more RAM, and longer battery life

Talking about the internals, the base model comes equipped with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and goes all the way up to its Core i7 (1115G4) sibling. The RAM goes from 8GB to 32GB, an upgrade from the 16GB ceiling hit by the vanilla Surface Pro 7. Another notable addition is support for LTE connectivity, which is slightly weird as a majority of laptop makers are jumping the 5G bandwagon in 2021.

The swappable SSD (Image: Microsoft)

Another key change is the swappable SSD drive, that we recently saw inside the Surface SSD. As for the capacity, the Surface Pro 7+ can go from 128GB on the base Core i3 model to 1TB SSD on the top-end Core i7-driven configurations. Battery life has also gone up. Microsoft says its latest Surface offering can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, which is quite an upgrade from the official battery life figures of 10.5 hours on the Surface Pro 7.

Starts at $899, but won't be sold to the masses

On the front, you’ll find a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display with the same thick bezels that adorn its non-Plus sibling, and the same goes for port selection on the new device. Microsoft will start shipping the Surface Pro 7+ to its business and education customers starting January 15 in the US, and it will be sold in a host of other markets as well. The latest Surface device starts at $899, but for the LTE-ready model, customers will have to shell out $1,149 or more.