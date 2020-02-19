Microsoft Surface Pro 7 was launched back in October last year. Finally, it has landed in India. The 2-in1 can be configured with up to Intel Core i7. Here’s all you need to know about the Microsoft device.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 specifications

12.3-inch PixelSense Display (2736 x 1824 pixels)

Up to quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics on the Core i3 variant/ Intel Iris Plus Graphics on Core i5 and Core i7 models

Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB SSD

8MP rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording

5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording

1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE,

Physical ports: USB Type-A, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Mini display port, Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port, MicroSDXC card reader

Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer

Dimensions: 292.1 x 203 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 790g

Surface Pro 7 price in India

Intel Core i3 10th Gen 4GB RAM + 128GB SSD: Rs 70,990

Intel Core i5 10th Gen 8GB RAM + 128GB SSD: Rs 85,990

Intel Core i5 10th Gen 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD: Rs 1,13,990

Intel Core i7 10th Gen 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD: Rs 1,37,990

Surface Pro 7 accessories and price

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Signature Type Cover: Rs 15,389

Microsoft Surface Pen: Rs 9139

Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse: Rs 6950

Microsoft Surface Dock: Rs 18,890

