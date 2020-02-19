Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 was launched back in October last year. Finally, it has landed in India. The 2-in1 can be configured with up to Intel Core i7. Here’s all you need to know about the Microsoft device.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 specifications

  • 12.3-inch PixelSense Display (2736 x 1824 pixels)
  • Up to quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics on the Core i3 variant/ Intel Iris Plus Graphics on Core i5 and Core i7 models
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB SSD
  • 8MP rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording
  • 5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording
  • 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE,
  • Physical ports: USB Type-A, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Mini display port, Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port, MicroSDXC card reader
  • Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
  • Dimensions: 292.1 x 203 x 8.3 mm
  • Weight: 790g

Surface Pro 7 price in India

  • Intel Core i3 10th Gen 4GB RAM + 128GB SSD: Rs 70,990
  • Intel Core i5 10th Gen 8GB RAM + 128GB SSD: Rs 85,990
  • Intel Core i5 10th Gen 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD: Rs 1,13,990
  • Intel Core i7 10th Gen 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD: Rs 1,37,990

Surface Pro 7 accessories and price

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Signature Type Cover: Rs 15,389
  • Microsoft Surface Pen: Rs 9139
  • Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse: Rs 6950
  • Microsoft Surface Dock: Rs 18,890

Source: Amazon.in

