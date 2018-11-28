Microsoft Surface patent hints at possible redesign and thinner keyboard

A recent patent filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) hints towards a possible Microsoft Surface redesign. The patent describes a Surface Pro Type Cover redesign that would eventually imply cutting it and making it thinner. Hints towards integrating the trackpad directly into the circuit board are also found in the patent filing.

A redesigned keyboard that would eventually result in a thinner one could also mean that a Surface redesign is also in the cards. The Verge is citing unnamed people familiar with Microsoft’s plans saying the company is “experimenting with models that include USB-C, thinner screen bezels, and a more rounded design like the Surface Go“.

Microsoft has been constantly tweaking the Surface keyboard over the years. While there were no major changes, it was all aimed towards improving it from version to version between the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Pro 6. With this Microsoft Surface patent filed, the next version of the convertible might bring a bigger change.