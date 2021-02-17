We start today’s deals with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 that arrives with a 13.3-inch touch-screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space for $799 after a $200 discount. You can also get the larger 15-inch version of this laptop with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor for $1,390 with $309 savings.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is also on sale, and you can grab one for $898 with $432.98 savings, which will get you this convertible laptop with a 12.3-inch touch-screen, a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD in Matte Black with a Black Type Cover.

    Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

    Microsoft Surface Pro 7

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC or laptop, we have also found several Samsung SSDs on sale. First, the Samsung 860 Pro SSD with a 512GB storage capacity is currently getting a $50 discount, which leaves it available for just under $100. There are other storage options and discounts to consider, but if you want to save the most, you should go for the 1TB variant that’s getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $200. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD is also on sale, and you can grab the 500GB version for $80 with a $10 discount or get the same $10 savings on the 250GB version that is available for $60.

    SAMSUNG 860 PRO SSD 512GB

    Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 500GB

Finally, you can add a new gaming mouse or a gaming keyboard to your setup. First, the Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard with hybrid mechanical key switches is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it available for $70 or get the Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard for $81 with $19 savings. The Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is also on sale, and you can get yours for $116 with $14 savings. And to complete your gaming setup, you may also want to take a look at the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset that’s currently $10 off, meaning you can get yours for just $40.

    Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard

    Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro

    Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

