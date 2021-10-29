We have fantastic news for anyone interested in picking up one of the latest Microsoft Surface laptop models, as you can get up to 25 percent savings depending on the model you go for. First up, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is currently getting a $150 discount, which leaves it available for $2,250. This will get you a new laptop with a 15-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage on its Matte Black color variant.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a bit more affordable, as you can currently get yours for $919 after receiving an $80 discount. This device features a 13.5-inch touchscreen display with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage on its Platinum color variant. And if you want more power, you can opt for the Intel Core i7 model that also packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,649 after an 18 percent discount that will get $350 savings to anyone who decides to purchase one. Finally, we have the Microsoft Surface Book 3 that comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 512GB storage for 2,100 after a 25 percent discount that translates to $700 savings.

We have also found several deals on earphones, starting with the Sennheiser 550-II Wireless Bluetooth Headphone that’s currently seeing a massive 54 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up a pair for just $160 on its Black color variant. These headphones feature a 30-hour battery life, adaptive noise canceling, and more.

However, you can also opt for the Marshall Mode II True Wireless Headphones that retail for the same $160 after a $20 discount. They will get you up to 25 hours of listening time and other great features. However, if you’re looking for more options, you can get the AirPods with a regular charging case that sell for $119 after a $40 discount. or the JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for just $60 with $40 savings.