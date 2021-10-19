We keep on getting killer deals from Amazon.com. This time we get to save some money on several Microsoft Surface laptops that are getting up to 26 percent savings depending on the model you go for. First up, we have the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go that is currently selling for $700 after a $200 discount. This model packs a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM ad 256GB storage space on its Sandstone color option.

Next up, we have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 that comes with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. All of this can be yours for $929 after a $70 discount on the latest model that comes with a Platinum finish. You can also go for the Intel Core i7 processor version with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,450 after a $149 discount. The latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $985 after a 26 percent discount that translates to $344 savings for anyone interested in the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB ARM and 256GB storage that also features a 12.3-inch display.

Deals also include the 17.3-inch ASUS ROG Strix portable gaming monitor that’s currently getting a $59 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $540. And if you’re not going to be moving around all the time, you can also consider getting your hands on a 34-inch Alienware 120Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor that’s receiving a $52 discount so that you can pick one up for $748. Finally, you will also find the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard on sale. It is currently getting a 20 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $140 after scoring $60 savings. This keyboard features MX RGB Brown switches, a detachable cushioned leatherette palm rest to help you feel comfortable during extended gaming sessions. Or go for a more affordable SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard that sells for $50.

Other deals include the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe By HORI that is now available for $70 after a $30 discount at Amazon and Best Buy. The Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset that’s up for grabs at $120 with $80 savings is also available at Amazon and Best Buy if you’re interested.