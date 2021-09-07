We keep on finding great deals over at Amazon.com, where several Microsoft Surface laptops and Chromebooks are on sale. First up, we see that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently getting a 14 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This means that you can get your new Windows laptop with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage for $600.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a better deal, as you can now grab one for $792 after a 23 percent discount. This gets you a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Black Type cover, and $238 savings.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is another great option to consider, as it’s currently getting a $200 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $699. This option sports an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, along with a 12.3-inch display. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can opt for the Microsoft Surface Go 2 that’s selling for $484 after a 12 percent discount that will get you $65.99 savings.

We’ve also stumbled across several Chromebook deals, out of which we just have to mention the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which features a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and $340 savings. In other words, you can get this 2020 model in Fiesta Red for $660. And remember that you also get a built-in S Pen to help you take notes and sketch ideas instantly.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2 in 1 Laptop arrives with a larger 14-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage, making it a more affordable option. You can grab yours for $400 after getting an $80 discount. And if you want something even less expensive, you must check out the HP Chromebook 14-inch FHD Laptop that comes with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage for just $221 with $119 savings.