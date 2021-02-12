You can currently find tons of Microsoft Surface laptops and convertibles on sale if you go to Amazon.com right now. We have found some of the best deals available, starting with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with a 3.6GHz Intel Coire i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space for $700 after a $200 discount. This deal is available in any of its three color options. However, you can get half the storage, and half the savings as the 128GB version is currently getting a $100 discount, which leaves it at $599.

If you want something a bit more powerful, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3for $1420.12 after a $578.88 discount in its 13.5-inch version with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage in its platinum color option. Other color variations will get you different pricing, but you will still be able to save big bucks since you can also change how much RAM and storage you want in your new laptop. And if you want the larger 15-inch display variant, you can also get it on sale starting at $1,580 with $519 savings.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 is also on sale. It comes equipped with a 10.5-inch touch screen, an Intel Pentium processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD for $479 after a $71 discount. And if you’re looking to go all out, you can grab a new 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,878 with $121.99 savings. Or go for the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,300 with $300 savings. You may also want to consider getting a new Microsoft Surface Dock 2 or a Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover since you can get the Dock for $165.72 and the Type Cover for $120 with $94 and $40 savings, respectively.

Now for those of you looking for a new monitor, you can get some interesting savings on the LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, which’s currently selling for $349 after a $534 discount. The next option is the 38-inch UIltraGear Nano IPS curved gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rates that is getting a $203 discount, which leaves it available for $1,597. Or go for the smaller 27-inch UltraGear QHD Nano IPS gaming monitor that’s now available for $442.69 after a $57 discount.