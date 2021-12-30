Microsoft Surface laptops, and more are on sale

We have great news for those looking to purchase a new Microsoft Surface laptop, as there are several models on sale. First up, we have the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that is currently receiving a $148 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $750. This model comes with a 12.3-inch Touch screen, a tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage model that packs the same 8GB RAM for $760 after seeing a very compelling 37 percent discount. And if you want more power overall, you can choose to purchase the 16GB RAM, 256GB storage option that packs an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,149 that usually sells for $1,499, which means you get to keep $350 in your pocket.

Next up, we have the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 that comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor inside for $964. This model also features a 13-inch touchscreen, and a detachable keyboard, so that you can also use this device as a tablet with the flexibility of its iconic built-in kickstand. It is currently seeing a 20 percent discount, which means that you will be able to save more than $200 off your purchase. And if you are in the market for a more affordable option, you can also consider the new Microsoft Surface Go 2. This option comes with a smaller 10.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, and you can purchase yours for just $389 after seeing a $160.99 discount.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Microsoft Surface Pro 8 New Microsoft Surface Go 2

Any of these Microsoft Surface laptops would also look great placed on top of a new Cubiker Computer Desk with Drawer that now sells for $60 after a $20 price drop. And if you want to make your workspace look a bit more interesting, you can also consider picking up the OttLite Wireless Charging Station and Night Light that currently goes for $55 after a $5 discount. And remember that this lamp will also charge your Qi-enabled devices without a problem.