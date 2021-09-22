Microsoft announced the all-new Surface Laptop Studio device. It comes with a 14.4-inch 120Hz display, Intel 11th Gen H series processors, Windows 11, and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Microsoft says it’s a perfect device for creators who want a desktop experience in a comfortable and portable package.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio – that’s a mouthful – comes with a large 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It supports the new Surface Slim Pen 2 and it has the usual aspect ratio of 3:2 and Dolby Vision support. The company also claims it’s a brighter display panel.

It comes with an Intel 11th Gen H35 i5-11300H processor, or an i7-11370H processor with either 12GB or 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM. As for storage, it will be removable and there will be 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configuration options available. The graphics card is either the built-in Intel Irix X graphics on the i5 models or the NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti on the i7 models with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

It’s worth mentioning that it’ll have a backlit keyboard and the i5 model will have a 60W power supply included in the box, while the i7 model will pack a 95W charger. The display can flipped to be a perfect tablet-like device, which allows the user to easily draw on it.

The Surface Laptop Studio has 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the traditional Surface Connect port for charging. There’s also Windows Hello face authentication, and a 1080p front camera for conference calls, a dual far-field studio microphone, and a Quad Omnisonic speaker with Dolby Atmos. As for connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, and Xbox Wireless.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio will be available in magnesium and aluminum chassis, and in Platinum color. Microsoft will provide a 1-year limited hardware warranty, and it will become available sometime in early 2022.