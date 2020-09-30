A few weeks ago, we heard rumors that Microsoft is planning to launch a more affordable Surface Laptop that will feature a small-ish 12.5-inch display and might be priced just around $500. Today, leakster Roland Quandt has shared the alleged specifications of the upcoming device that might debut carrying the Surface Laptop Go moniker. The affordable Surface-branded laptop might go official on October 1, alongside an upgraded Surface Pro X convertible packing the new Surface SQ2 chip.

Surface Laptop Go: 12.45in 1536x1024px PixelSense LCD, Intel Core i5-1035G1, 4/8GB, 64/128/256GB (64 is only eMMC), 13h battery. USB-A/C, Surface Connect, 3.5mm, 11xx grams. Silver, Blue, Gold. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 30, 2020

Talking about the leaked specifications, Quandt claims that the Surface Laptop Go will feature a 12.45-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1536×1024 pixels and a tall 3:2 aspect ratio, but there is no word whether it will be touch-sensitive. The machine will draw power from the previous-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake processor. Now, this is the same silicon that was spotted running inside an unannounced Microsoft hardware a few days ago.

The Intel chipset will be paired with a paltry 4GB of RAM, although a more powerful variant with 8 gigs of RAM will also be there on the table. Storage options will be 64GB, 128GB, 128GB. While 64GB onboard storage is a controversial choice in itself, it will also be the far slower eMMC standard and not the SATA or PCIe SSD options we’re used to. The Surface Laptop Go will also have a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is claimed to retain the Surface Connect port because it is a surface device after all. A 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack will be there as well, but there is some ambiguity regarding the choice of USB port – whether it is Type-C or Type-A. The machine is said to weigh under 1.2 kilograms, and will reportedly be offered in three color options – Silver, Blue and Gold. The Surface will reportedly be priced at €649 for the variant that ships with Windows 10 Pro, which means models that run the standard version or Windows 10 in S Mode will be priced even lower.