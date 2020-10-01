A few days ago, alleged specifications and pricing of Microsoft’s upcoming affordable laptop – the Surface Laptop Go – surfaced online. The device is rumored to go official later today, but it appears that the floodgates of leaks have opened just in time. Now, leakster @cozyplanes has shared an image of what is claimed to be a render of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, and the design looks kinda familiar. Actually, scratch that. The device looks identical to the vanilla Surface Laptop 3, flaunting the same sleek metallic finish with the lustrous Microsoft logo at the center and the easily recognizable Surface Connect port on the side.

The device pictured in the leaked image is claimed to be the Platinum colorway of the Surface Laptop Go. However, the leakster mentions that it will also be available in Ice Blue and Sandstone color options. Talking about the specs, they fall in line with what we’ve been hearing so far. You get a 12.45-inch display with a resolution of 1536×1024 pixels and a tall 3:2 aspect ratio. Intel’s Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake quad-core processor will handle things under the hood.

USB-A / USB-C / Surface Connect / 3.5mm

WIFI 6, BT 5.0

13hr battery, 65W fast charge

720p 5MP front

Fingerprint authentication in the power button

205.67×278.18×15.69 / 1110g — cozyplanes (@cozyplanes) October 1, 2020

Aside from the SurfaceConnect Port, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is said to feature a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm jack as well. We don’t know the battery capacity, but the one fitted inside the upcoming device is said to last 13 hours on a single charge and supports 65W fast charging as well. Selfie and video call duties will be handled by a 5MP HD camera. As for wireless connectivity, it will be covered by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 standard.

RAM Storage Price (/Estimate) 4GB 64GB eMMC $629 8GB 128GB SSD $799 8GB 256GB SSD $999

The table above lists the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go configurations that the company reportedly plans to sell and how much they’ll cost: But as is the case with every leak, we advise you to proceed with caution and process this one with a healthy dose of skepticism.