Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 rumors have been doing the rounds since November 2020 when some alleged images of the device were leaked online. Further, some of its key specs were leaked earlier this year. Moreover, Microsoft support pages for the upcoming laptops went live recently. Now, we have an alleged launch date for the upcoming Surface Laptop.

According to a report from Winfuture, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 could hit the stores on April 27. It is tipped that the company will be launching two models in two sizes – 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) and 15-inch (2496 x 1664 pixels) – retaining the 3:2 aspect ratio. We are likely to get magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis with a textile finish on the palm rest. The only physical change that the new laptop might bring is to give users access to the PCIe NVMe SSD in case they would want to upgrade later.

Microsoft is tipped to debut the Surface Laptop 4 in two options – 11th Gen Intel processors and AMD Ryzen chips. The former will let users choose between Core i5-1145G7 and Core i7-1185G7 processors. On the other hand, Microsoft is said to be going with the older AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors instead of the new Ryzen 5000 chips. Intel models could offer up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. However, it could start with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the Ryzen 5 4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U processors could tick alongside 16 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Port selection is reported to remain paltry, as you only get one USB-A port, one USB-C port, and the proprietary Surface Connect port for charging. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch variants are rumored to have a 49Whr battery. The former could weigh around 1.30 kg, while the latter might come within 1.54 kg. The device will likely be compatible with Surface Pen and Surface Dial and have support for Windows Hello.