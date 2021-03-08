Microsoft is planning to update the Surface Laptop lineup, and as per a fresh leak, the new laptops might debut as early as April. According to a WinFuture report, the Surface Laptop 4 will be offered in both Intel and AMD options. The design language will reportedly remain the same, which means we’re looking at a sleek metallic build in a variety of colors to choose from, and likely a choice between Alcantara fabric or metallic keyboard deck finish.

11th Gen Intel CPUs, but a generation-old AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors

Coming to the internals, the Surface Laptop will offer a choice between Intel’s 11th Gen processors and the AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs. It is interesting to see that Microsoft is going with a generation-old AMD CPU, and not the new AMD Ryzen 5000 processors based on the upgraded Zen 3 architecture. Buyers will get a choice between Ryzen 5 4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U processors. The AMD-powered variants will go up to 16 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

As for the Intel-equipped models of the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft will offer a choice between Core i5-1145G7 and Core i7-1185G7 processors. However, the Intel-powered models will go up to 1TB NVMe SSD and up to 32 gigs of RAM. For those looking to configure their laptop, they can choose between 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM, ticking alongside 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage.

Familiar design, paltry port selection again, and a 3:2 PixelSense display

The graphics options mentioned in the report mentions Iris Plus 950 integrated graphics for the Intel model, while the AMD version ships with Radeon Vega graphics. Just like its predecessor (VIEW AT AMAZON), the Surface Laptop 4 will be offered in two sizes – 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) and 15-inch (2496 x 1664 pixels) – rocking a familiar 3:2 aspect ratio.

Port selection is still quite narrow, as you only get a single USB-C and USB-A port, alongside the proprietary Surface Connect port for charging. Unfortunately, there is no word on how much the Surface Laptop 4 will cost upon its market debut.