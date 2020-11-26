Microsoft has had a busy year in 2020, launching the Surface Book 3 convertible, the affordable Surface Laptop Go, the Surface Go 2 and a refreshed Surface Pro X. However, it appears that the company will start things a bit early next year by launching the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Laptop 4. And surprisingly, we might already know what they look like.

Twitter user cozyplane had shared alleged images of the Surface Laptop 4 and the Surface Pro 8 from a Korean certification authority’s database. The leaked images suggest that Microsoft is not making any major design changes when it comes to the Surface Laptop 4 and the Surface Pro 8.

Alleged image of the Surface Pro 8 (Image: Twitter / @cozyplanes)

Microsoft is apparently retaining the signature metallic chassis with sharp lines and rounded corners. The alleged Surface Laptop 4 appears to be sporting a black paintjob, while the Surface Pro 8 rocks a familiar silver finish. However, it is unclear if the company has tweaked the port selection and or made any other hardware changes to its upcoming Surface portfolio.

January launch, both Intel and AMD chips for Surface Laptop 4

Adding more meat to the leak, Windows Central reports that the new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro series devices will be launched in January. Moreover, the two machines will come equipped with Intel’s 11th gen Tiger Lake processors with the new Intel Xe integrated graphics. Additionally, Microsoft will also sell an option powered by AMD processors, but details about the specific chip family are still unclear.

Microsoft will reportedly launch a new color option for the Surface Go 2 in the same month as well. The report claims that the company might unveil a black trim of the affordable convertible in January. Lastly, the company will finally start the market expansion of its first smartphone in a while – the Surface Duo. So far, the Surface Duo has been limited to the US market, and it appears that Microsoft is finally ready to take it global starting next year.