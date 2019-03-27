Microsoft Surface Hub 2S event planned for April 17 in NYC

Microsoft is holding a special event next month in New York City. The event will take place on April 17, and Microsoft has already started sending out invites, according to reports. The event will be a special work-focused one, as the invitation states “Microsoft & Steelcase invite you to experience new ways to work better, together”.

Microsoft and Steelcase have partnered two years ago, in 2017, to envision the Surface-equipped workplace of the future. It is expected that Microsoft will reveal some of its Surface Hub 2S plans. The Surface Hub 2 was announced last year, and Microsoft promised a new model in the second quarter of 2019.

In addition to the 50-inch display of the Surface Hub, reports suggest Microsoft might also show off some designs and furniture, all for shaping the workplace of the future.