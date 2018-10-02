The hottest Microsoft product ever? Surface Headphones

If you can’t Beats it, fight it. Microsoft is coming into contention against Apple and the rest of the Bluetooth headphone market with what it calls the Surface Headphones.

The over-the-ear product is equipped with eight microphones — four of them beam-forming from each periphery for a wider pick-up range — with most working towards active noise control that can be tuned down by as many as 13 levels. Dials on each ear cup let the user control anything from playback to voice calls. Cortana is loaded in as the go-to voice assistant.

As it always seems with own-brand products, Surface Headphones “are optimized for Surface devices” but switching between devices should be seamless. But with an emphasis on workflow and collaboration, it’s pretty clear that it’s more than just audiophiles that Microsoft is targeting.

Users can hit the source link below to be notified of when the headphones will come on sale, but Microsoft says it should be around in time for the holidays in the United States and the United Kingdom. No pricing has been given yet.