This is when you can pre-order Microsoft’s Surface Headphones

Microsoft has finally put sales dates on its most surprising Surface product to-date and there’s a lot we’ve got to learn about it.

The Surface Headphones with active and nuanced noise cancelling were announced with the rest of the updates for the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop and Surface Studio last week. We learned customers would have to pay $349 for the privilege of one-tap access to Cortana assistance and tuning the misophony of their surroundings down by as many as 13 levels. But those who wanted to slam down their money on the counter couldn’t do so at the time.

Now we’re learning that pre-orders have been set for November 15 with shipments starting on the 19th.

The over-the-ear unit uses 40mm drivers for its main output and four beamforming microphones to take in ambient sounds. Noise cancelling is rated for 30dB of active reduction and 40dB of passive reduction. The device can work wireless or be connected with a 3.5mm cable included in the box.

Perhaps the best news for I/O freaks is the fact that it charges through USB-C — not that it helps anyone on the computer side besides those with the Surface Go.