Microsoft has announced the Surface Go 2. It features a 10.5-inch display and a more powerful Intel Core m3 option. It sports slimmer bezels in the same chassis as the original. The device comes with 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 1920×1280 (220 PPI) pixel resolution.

The $399 starting model ships with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage and an Intel Pentium GOLD 4425Y, which should be good enough for light work tasks. The 8GB RAM _ 128GB SSD variant is powered by the Intel Core m3 processor, which should provide better multi-tasking capabilities.

As for the ports, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 sports 1x USB-C, 1x Surface Connect, microSDXC card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.

Microsoft also says it has added dual “Studio Mics” for better audio clarify when on a call. The company is touting about 10 hours of battery life.

Further, it has an optional LTE model. Moreover, the product also supports Wi-Fi 6 technology for faster data speeds. It ships with Windows 10 Home with S mode enabled by default. The S mode can be turned off with the click of a button if needed.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 price

The Surface Go 2 price starts at $399. All the configurations are mentioned below:

Intel Pentium GOLD 4425Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC: $399

Intel Pentium GOLD 4425Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $549

Intel Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $629

Intel Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, LTE: $729

For the commercial customers, the device will be made available in even more configurations:

Intel Pentium GOLD 4425Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC: $449

Intel Core m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC: $499

Intel Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $679

Intel Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, LTE: $779

Intel Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, LTE: $879

Microsoft Surface Go 2 availability

The Surface Go 2 will be made available from Maw 12 onwards in the following countries: United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, UK, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Japan.

It will be launching in many more markets in the upcoming weeks. The device will go on sale in China on June 2. Within two weeks from then, it will go on sale in Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India on July 14. From June 18 onwards, it will be made available in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Source: Microsoft

Via: Windows Central