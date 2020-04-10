Up next
Microsoft was tipped to launch a Surface Go successor in March, but the coronavirus outbreak ensured that those rumours never materialised. Now, a new report claims that Surface Go 2 might finally be launched in the upcoming weeks.

MSPowerUser claims that the Surface Go 2 might even go on sale early next month. The report appears to have some backing, as the original Surface Go is now reportedly out of stock on the Microsoft Store, indicating that an upgraded model is on the horizon.

The second-generation Surface Go will reportedly pack the more powerful Core m3 processor instead of the Pentium Gold inside its predecessor. Moreover, the Surface Go 2 will also double the amount of internal storage and might retain the base price of $399 upon its launch.

