Microsoft is prepping to launch the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 soon. The latter has now appeared online, courtesy WinFuture.

The device is said to feature a slightly bigger 10.5-inch display in the same chassis. Hence, it will also sport slimmer bezels. The display is tipped to have an FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution.

As per the report, Microsoft Surface Go 2 will arrive in two variants that will house different specs under the hood. One will come equipped with the Intel Gold 4425Y processor while the other will house the Intel Core m3-8100Y chipset. It is also reportedly getting 4G LTE support and WiFi 6.

The Surface Go 2 with the Pentium SoC will feature 4GB of RAM and 64B of internal storage. It could be priced at 459 EUR (~496). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model might be priced at 629 EUR (~680). However, pricing details for the Core m3 model is currently unknown.

Source: WinFuture