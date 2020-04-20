Up next
Author
Tags

Microsoft Surface Go 2 will finally make its debut in May with some notable upgrades, as per a WindowsCentral report. The upcoming mini-sized 2-in-1 convertible from Microsoft will feature a larger display with slimmer bezels, but will retain the footprint of its predecessor.

Surface Go 2 will reportedly start at $399 for the base variant with an Intel Pentium Gold processor ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 64 gigs of onboard storage. But this year, Microsoft is bringing more power to the table with a Core m3 (8100Y) variant that doubles the amount of RAM and also packs a faster 128GB SSD.

The Surface Go 2 will reportedly come in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants, and will offer the same port selection as its predecessor. Moreover, rumors suggest that the Surface Go 2 will debut alongside the Surface Book 3 convertible at some point next month.

Source: WindowsCentral

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Design and iOS 14 Widgets LEAKED?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new iPhone 12 leaks that tease a possible new design, OnePlus 8 series with wireless charging and more
MSI Bravo

MSI Bravo 15 and 17 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU now up for pre-order

The MSI Bravo 15 starts at $929.

Google is designing its own chip for Pixel phones and Chromebooks: Report

Google’s custom ARM-based chip for the Pixel phones might be ready next year, but will reportedly take much longer before it comes to Chromebooks.