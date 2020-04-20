Up next
Author
Tags

Microsoft Surface Go 2 will finally make its debut in May with some notable upgrades, as per a WindowsCentral report. The upcoming mini-sized 2-in-1 convertible from Microsoft will feature a larger display with slimmer bezels, but will retain the footprint of its predecessor.

Surface Go 2 will reportedly start at $399 for the base variant with an Intel Pentium Gold processor ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 64 gigs of onboard storage. But this year, Microsoft is bringing more power to the table with a Core m3 (8100Y) variant that doubles the amount of RAM and also packs a faster 128GB SSD.

The Surface Go 2 will reportedly come in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants, and will offer the same port selection as its predecessor. Moreover, rumors suggest that the Surface Go 2 will debut alongside the Surface Book 3 convertible at some point next month.

Source: WindowsCentral

You May Also Like

We start this week with deals from Razer, Nokia and more

Today’s deals start with thee Razer Blade Stealth, several Android smartphone choices from Nokia, Google and more interesting devices
HP-ENVY

HP’s 2020 lineup brings 10th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia’s RTX graphics

The new ZBook Studio and ZBook Create will be available in August, with pricing to be announced closer to that date.
MSI Bravo

MSI Bravo 15 and 17 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU now up for pre-order

The MSI Bravo 15 starts at $929.