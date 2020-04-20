Microsoft Surface Go 2 will finally make its debut in May with some notable upgrades, as per a WindowsCentral report. The upcoming mini-sized 2-in-1 convertible from Microsoft will feature a larger display with slimmer bezels, but will retain the footprint of its predecessor.

Surface Go 2 will reportedly start at $399 for the base variant with an Intel Pentium Gold processor ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 64 gigs of onboard storage. But this year, Microsoft is bringing more power to the table with a Core m3 (8100Y) variant that doubles the amount of RAM and also packs a faster 128GB SSD.

The Surface Go 2 will reportedly come in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants, and will offer the same port selection as its predecessor. Moreover, rumors suggest that the Surface Go 2 will debut alongside the Surface Book 3 convertible at some point next month.

Source: WindowsCentral