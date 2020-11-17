After introducing the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 back in May, Microsoft has launched the two devices in India. The pricing starts at INR 42,999 and INR 156,299 respectively. The Surface Go 2 features the same lightweight and compact design as that of its predecessor but packs a larger display. It comes with a 10.5-inch display and is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core M processor, which translates to improved battery life and a performance upgrade.

On the other hand, the Surface Book 3‘s design hasn’t changed much either. However, it packs some massive internal upgrades as well. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel processors, all of which are the quad-core variants. It comes with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD that Microsoft claims are its “fastest ever SSDs.” As for the graphic prowess, you get to choose between the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, GTX 1660Ti, or the Quadro RTX 3000 GPU depending on the variant you pick. The device comes in two screen sizes 13.5-inch (it starts with an Intel Iris Plus graphics) and a 15-inch model. The company is touting a 50% boost in performance and up to 17.5 hours of battery life.

The Surface Go 2 price in India starts at INR 42,999 and goes up to INR 63,499. In contrast, the Surface Book 3 will cost Indian consumers INR 156,299 for the base variant and INR 340,499 for the highest-end model. The detailed price chart is mentioned below: