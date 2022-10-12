Microsoft today announced the new Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Studio 2 Plus desktop, and other Adaptive accessories.

Microsoft held its annual Surface event today – on October 12 – and the company just unveiled several new products. At the event, Microsoft introduced the new Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2 Plus, and many other Adaptive accessories, Audio Dock speakers, and a new Microsoft Teams Remote.

None of the new products received any massive improvements. There are some noticeable enhancements and upgrades compared to their predecessors, but these are relatively small updates. That being said, let’s get straight into and see how Microsoft has improved its entire lineup of Surface devices in 2022.

Surface Laptop 5

The rumors turned out to be true, and Microsoft didn’t release an AMD version model this year, and all devices are equipped with Intel 12th-gen processors. As before, the Surface Laptop 5 comes in two sizes, a 13.5-inch, and a 15-inch variant. The 13.5-inch laptop has the new Intel Core i5-1235U or Core i7-1255U chips, while the 15-inch model only comes with the i7 processor.

The 13.5-inch display has a resolution of 2256 x 1504, while the 15-inch panel comes with 2496 x 1664 panel. Both display have an aspect ratio of 3:2, and they sport a contrast ratio of 1300:1. They support Dolby Vision IQ and Microsoft’s PixelSense display.

When it comes to the battery, the 13.5-inch model has an 18-hour battery life, while the 15-inch model will reportedly give you a 17-hour battery life from a single charge. There’s not much else that’s worth pointing out. The devices still come with Windows Hello, a 720p front-facing camera, an Omnisonic Dolby Atmos speaker, a USB-C Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a proprietary Surface Connect port.

The 13.5-inch Core i5 with 8GB of memory and 256GB storage starts at $999.99, while the 15-inch base Core i7 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage retails from $1,299.99.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the new 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and it has 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants available. Both devices feature the new Thunderbolt 4 ports, and provide a full day's worth of charge in a portable form factor.

Surface Pro 9

The rumors were once again true, and Microsoft merged the existing Surface Pro X lineup with the brand-new Surface Pro 9 devices. The company introduced the Surface Pro 9 today, at the Surface event, and it revealed the new laptop in brand new colors, including Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is powered by the new Intel 12th-generation Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U processors. The i7 variant has up to 12 cores and 12 threads, which is far more powerful than the previous 11th-generation chips. The device still has a base memory of 8GB, up to 32GB, and a base storage of 128GB, which goes up to 1TB.

It’s worth pointing out that the Surface Pro 9 comes with two different processors. One is powered by the Intel series of chips, while the other is a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 device – a 5G capable chip that was announced in December, 2021.

When it comes to the remaining specifications, the Surface Pro 9 is practically the same as its predecessor. It still sports a 13-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,880 x 1,920 resolution. The panel has a 3:2 aspect ratio, sRGB, Dolby Vision IQ support, and it’s protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Microsoft claims that the device can last for up to 15.5 hours on a single charge, while the 5G variant will be able to go for up to 19 hours.

The device has a 1080p video camera, and a 10MP rear-facing camera. There are 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello sign-in, 2 USB C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port, and a Surface Type Cover port on the standard version. The 5G variant will only have two USB-C ports, a Surface Connect and Surface keyboard port, as well as a nano SIM slot.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 base device with the Core i5 chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will start at $999.99, while the i7 variant with 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage will retail for $1,599.99.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is powered by the new 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and it comes in multiple colors. It's one of the best Surface devices, and it has a 120Hz display, a long battery life, and Thunderbolt 4.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, and it can seamlessly connect to 5G internet anywhere. It has a powerful chipset, and it features most of the same specifications as the standard Surface Pro 9 device.

Surface Studio 2 Plus

The Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processors. It also has an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM under the hood, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD for storage. It boasts a 28-inch PixelSense display with 10-point multi-touch, an aspect ratio of 3:2, and a resolution of 4,500 x 3,000. It also supports Dolby Vision, and the glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

The Suface Studio 2 Plus features stereo 2.1 speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello face recognition, a 1080p camera, and dual far field studio microphone. There are also 3x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 1-Gigabit Ethernet port. There’s also Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and the display supports the Surface Pen and the Surface Dial.

The Surface Studio 2 Plus will retail for $4,299.99, and for that price, you’ll be getting the i7-11370H with 32GB of memory, and 1TB SSD. It’s not exactly cheap, especially not when you consider the outdated hardware components. That being said, it’s not a terrible price for an all-in-one PC. Perhaps the worst of all this is that the PC doesn’t come with any peripherals, which means that if you want a mouse and a keyboard to set it up, you’ll have to shell out even more, or pick up the PC with a special bundle for $4,499.

The Surface Studio 2 Plus will be available from October 25.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus The new Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus is the new premium all-in-one desktop PC. It features a new and improved display, and it's powered by the Intel 11th-gen i7 series of processors, as well as NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics. It's perfect for graphics design and development tasks.

Microsoft Audio Dock & Teams Remote

Microsoft Audio Dock

The Microsoft Audio Dock comes with a premium sound quality. It boasts a 15W woofer and a 5W tweeter. Microsoft claims that it provides a “premium sound” quality, and the speaker comes with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and an HDMI port. There are also two noise-canceling microphones on the front, helping users make clearer calls.

On the top of the device, the speaker has a volume up, down, a mute button with a status light, and a dedicated Team button to join meetings with a press of a button. It’s a relatively simple speaker, but it could be helpful in some situations and in some departments, especially those that solely use Microsoft Teams as their chosen messaging service.

The Microsoft Audio Dock will retail for $249.99.

Microsoft Presenter Plus

The Presenter Plus remote allows users to control Teams presentations, and it has a few physical buttons to provide a few shortcuts. The remote can even point to a specific point on the screen to highlight key information during the presentation. The remote has a built-in mute button, a button to join Team meetings quickly, and two arrow buttons.

The Microsoft Presenter Plus remote will cost $79.99.

Microsoft announced an extensive range of adaptive accessories earlier this year in May. The new accessories help those with difficulties to access the computer and mouse in a unique way. The accessory range comes with various programmable buttons and switches that act as a mouse. It also includes the Adaptive Hub, Adaptive Button, Adaptive Mouse, and more.

Microsoft was nice enough, and it made the 3D files freely available for those who might have access to a 3D printer, so it’s not necessary to spend money directly on any of these devices. The Microsoft Adaptive Hub will retail for $59.99, and $39.99 for each of the Adaptive Buttons with the D-pad or Joystick designs. The Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Core will retail for $44.99, and the trial thumb support bundle will set users back another $14.99. The new products will become available from October 25 on the Microsoft Store.