Here’s everything that we expect to see at the Microsoft Surface 2022 Fall event on October 12.

Apple was in the spotlight for an entire month with the new iPhone 14 series of devices, and the new Apple Watches. Google is expected to borrow the spotlight for a couple of days, but not for long, as Microsoft has announced its plans to hold its Microsoft Surface event on October 12, at 10 AM. The company is rumored to announce a few refreshed devices, and it will also potentially unveil several new accessories, and make some updates to its services. However, we are unlikely to hear much about any Windows 11 related news.

When is the Microsoft Surface Event?

Microsoft usually holds its annual Surface event in the fall, and the company has announced that its next event will take place on Wednesday, October 12, at 10 am ET. We haven’t heard whether the event will take place in person, and it’s expected to be an online-only event.

Microsoft’s event invite includes a colorful image with the words “Save the date” written in the center. This likely refers to the stylus used with the Surface devices. The company is expected to refresh some of its most popular devices, including the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 3, and we might also see some new accessories.

The Microsoft Surface Event will be live streamed here, on Microsoft’s website.

West Coast: 7 AM Pacific

East Coast: 10 AM Eastern

UK: 3 PM British Standard Time

India: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 10 PM China Standard Time

Australia: 12 AM (October 13, 2022) AEST

Which devices will Microsoft launch at the Surface event?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Source: Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in April, 2021, and it’s rumored to receive an update at the upcoming event. A leak has recently revealed all of the specifications and configurations that we can expect to see on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. The leak claims that we’ll see a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch device, sporting a 3:2 aspect ratio, PixelSense Flow 120Hz refresh rate, supporting 10-point multi-touch, Dolby Vision, and the Surface Pen.

The two devices are equipped with the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 P-series of processors, and select models would also be available with the AMD Ryzen 7 6980W processors and on-board graphics. The laptops would also feature up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory, though this could depend on your chosen configurations. Storage is expected to be customizable for up to 1TB.

If the leak turns out to be true, we’ll see two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and one Surface Connection port. Windows Hello, and a 1080p camera will be built-in, alongside dual far-field Studio Microphones and quad Dolby Atmos speakers. The laptops will be made of aluminium, and the 13.5-inch device will be available with Platinum and Ice Blue with Alcantara palm rest. There will also be a Matte Black and Sandstone version. The 15-inch model will come in Platinum and Matte Black metal palm rest.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

According to Windows Central, Microsoft is expected to merge the Surface Pro X with the main Surface Pro brand, and bring them under the same umbrella. This would result in the Surface Pro 9 launching with both the Intel and ARM chips on day one. The ARM version is rumored to be the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC.

Another leak from WinFuture claims that the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 could arrive with the 12th General Intel Core i5-1235U and i7-1255U processors. The Qualcomm variants are also expected to gain 5G connectivity, and might be able to wirelessly connect and access the internet. The Surface Pro 9 is also expected to be available with 256GB of SSD in the base model. It will reportedly be customizable for up to 1TB of space, and the base memory might also start at 8GB, with options topping out at 16GB.

The device is rumored to launch new Forest and Sapphire colors, and the usual Platinum and Graphite colors would also exist alongside the new colors. The new Type Cover keyboard will remain available.

Microsoft Surface Studio 3

All fingers point at Microsoft for wanting to update its Surface Studio lineup. When the Surface 2 came out, it featured better specifications, USB-C, and a better display, and we’re expecting a similar spec bump this year.

The Surface Studio 3 is rumored to launch with either the 12th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor or the recently unveiled 13th Gen. Intel Core i7 processors. When it comes to graphics, the Surface Studio 3 will reportedly come with NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics, and not the recently unveiled RTX 40 series GPUs – but that shouldn’t be too surprising, as they’re not yet readily available. We’re also expected to see up 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and there might not be other configurations, but a single option.

New Accessories

Microsoft likes to release new and updated accessories at its Surface events, and we expect that fashion to continue at this year’s event. We expect to see a refreshed version of the Surface Keyboard, Surface Pen, and Surface Mouse. There’s a high chance that these will be bundled with the brand new Microsoft Surface Studio 3, while most of these will become a purchasable option with the other products.

What we probably won't see:

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Surface Duo 3

Surface Laptop Go 3

Surface Headphones 3

Surface Go 4

We haven’t seen any leaks, or heard any rumors of the devices mentioned above, and therefore we don’t expect to see them at the upcoming Surface Event. It’s worth mentioning that just because we don’t expect, it doesn’t mean that we won’t see them. There’s always a chance that Microsoft is hiding something away, and it could have a few surprises.

We’re unlikely to hear much news about the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go, or the Surface Duo. The Surface Headphones received a lot of praise when it launched in 2020, but it doesn’t appear that Microsoft wants to release another, refreshed model anytime soon.

What are you most interested to see at the upcoming Microsoft Surface event? Let us know in the comments!