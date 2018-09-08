Microsoft Surface event scheduled for October 2

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that hold special events this fall. Apple is kicking things off on September 9 with the annual iPhone event bringing us the iPhone XS family. Google will announce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9. In between the two, Microsoft just started sending out invites for a special Surface event in NYC on October 2, at 4PM.

While the invite isn’t really telling and packed with hints and details, we can probably think Surface. And by Surface we don’t mean Surface Phone. There will probably be updated Surface Laptop and Surface Studio models, and improved Surface Pro and Surface Book 2 versions are also possible. Engadget hints that there might even be some “new gadgetry” planned for October 4, so stay tuned as we hear more and tell you about it.