After a saga of delays, Microsoft has today announced that the Surface Earbuds will finally go on sale starting May 12. Woohoo! But that is not the only good news. Originally announced for $249, Microsoft has given the Surface Earbuds a $50 price cut and they will now cost $199.

Right off the bat, Surface Earbuds are the most unique looking true wireless earbuds, thanks to the large disc that can recognize gestures like tap and swipe for controlling music playback, answering calls, and summoning the AI assistant among other tasks.

Surface Earbuds also offer support for screen-free access to Office 365 and Swift Pair with other Surface devices, but unfortunately, they miss out on Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They are claimed to last 8 hours on a single charge, while the charging case adds enough juice for an additional 18 hours of usage.

Source: Microsoft

