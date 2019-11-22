2019 has been a year of truly wireless earbuds. Almost every company has launched their own version of wireless earbuds. Last month, Microsoft took the stage to launch a lot of Surface products, including Microsoft Surface Buds. These were supposed to be available “later this year”, but we will have to wait for them a little more.

Panos Panay, the Chief Product Officer of Microsoft Corporation, revealed on Twitter that Surface earbuds are delayed until spring next year.

Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020 #Surface — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) November 21, 2019

Microsoft Surface Earbuds were launched at a hefty price of $250, which directly puts it in competition with the Apple AirPods Pro. Microsoft also announced its foldables at the October event, which are scheduled to launch later next year. That makes at least 3 Surface products launching next year.

Source: techradar