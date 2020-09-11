We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

While you may have already seen some unboxing videos of the press-version of the Microsoft Surface Duo, today the device is on sale for real, so we’ve got the retail version to unbox.

The box includes a rubber “bumper” that basically sticks to the edges of the Surface Duo with glue. This is meant to protect it since you can’t really fit a proper case to it due to the 360-degree hinge flipping.

The box also includes a charging brick and a USB-C to USB-C cable along with a little documentation and the SIM card tray key. That’s about it! First impressions of the Surface Duo itself? It’s quite a unique shape, very thin, and very sturdy feeling.

However, the glass panels feel very glossy and will probably accept plenty of fingerprint grease. Check out our unboxing video below.

