Surface Duo
We recently reported that Microsoft could be launching the Surface Duo sooner than expected. The device was originally scheduled to launch in time for Holidays 2020. But the pandemic forced Microsoft to postpone the launch of the Surface Neo and its Windows 10X operating system. However, the Surface Duo has now been spotted on FCC, which indicates that it could be launched in the coming weeks.

According to Droidlife, the Federal Communications Commission tested both the screens of the device along with its hinge. Plus, it tested the device’s network capability. While one of the tests mentions NFC, Windows Central reports that retail units will not have support for tap and pay. Further, the Surface Duo is said to be made available for purchase before the Holiday season as the confidentiality agreement is until October 29.

Microsoft’s foldable phone could be powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip paired with 6GB of RAM, but variants with more RAM are also in the pipeline. Further, it will have dual 5.6-inch displays.

Via: Droidlife

