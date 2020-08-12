Microsoft has quietly made the Surface Duo official. The company says Surface Duo is the thinnest Surface yet. The price starts at $1,399 and it will start shipping September 10 onward. It brings together Microsoft 365 experiences and the full ecosystem of Android mobile apps

The Microsoft Surface Duo features an 8.1-inch PixelSense Fusion display connected by a 360-degree hinge, which allows you to use each 5.6-inch display individually or together, across a variety of modes.

The Surface Duo comes with a custom engineered Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) which enables full control over firmware components. The company says it delivers Enterprise-grade security to Surface Duo by writing or reviewing every line of firmware code in house. It allows Microsoft to respond directly and agilely, to potential firmware threats and to mitigate supply chain security risks.

Further, you can manage the entire Surface Duo experience for employees and protect work data with a variety of mobile device management (MDM) options, including Microsoft Intune.

The Surface Duo is powered by Snapdragon 855, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. As for the optics, it comes with a single 11MP f/2.0 sensor, although it can capture 4K 60fps video. It is said to come with features like portrait mode, super-resolution zoom, and more. It packs a 3,577mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It comes with Microsoft apps like Office, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, Edge, OneNote, To Do, News, and more. You can pre-order the foldable phone today from AT&T, Best Buy, or the Microsoft Store, and it will arrive on September 10.

Source: Microsoft