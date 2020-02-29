Up next
Microsoft’s slick upcoming foldable phone – the Surface Duo – is expected to arrive in the holiday season this year. But as per a Windows Central report, the Surface Duo might be launched much earlier in April – just a month away from now.

The hurried launch is because the Surface Duo is not a 5G device, and Microsoft preferably won’t launch it at a time when 5G becomes the norm. It appears that Microsoft does not want the Surface Duo to feel outdated by launching it in late 2020 when all high-end devices are 5G-ready.

Interestingly, the report mentions that Surface Duo is powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip paired with 6GB of RAM, but variants with more RAM are also in the pipeline. Surface Duo’s hardware has reportedly been locked for quite some time, which explains the old chipset inside it.

