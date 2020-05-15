Microsoft’s highly anticipated phone-tablet hybrid, the Surface Duo, is reportedly on track for a holiday season debut this year, but the specs will decidedly be quite underwhelming. As per a fresh leak courtesy of Windows Central, the Surface Duo will pack a sole 11MP (F/2.0) snapper that will double as both the front and rear camera.

It will reportedly feature two 5.6-inch AMOLED panels joined by a 360-degree hinge. Each half will offer a 4:3 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1800×1350 which translates to a pixel density of 401ppi. A 3,460mAh battery with fast charging support will keep the lights on, which is quite small for a device that has two AMOLED panels and a power-hungry chip.

Talking about the processor, Microsoft has equipped the Surface Duo with the old Snapdragon 855 SoC ticking alongside 6GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of onboard storage. Surprisingly, there is no NFC support, and neither is 5G. The Surface Duo will run a heavily skinned version of Android 10, with all in-house apps supporting drag-and-drop and spanning across both halves of the display.

You May Also Like
Nokia 9.3 PureView, prakhar khanna

Could this be the Nokia 9.3 PureView?

It is speculated to feature a 108MP primary camera, a 64MP sensor, a wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens.
Xiaomi Mi A3

Redmi 10X visits Geekbench with 6GB of RAM

It could be powered by the Helio G70 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series has boosted 5G adoption, but sales aren’t so good

Maybe 5G adoption has increased with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series but Samsung’s latest flagship isn’t doing so hot in sales