Microsoft’s highly anticipated phone-tablet hybrid, the Surface Duo, is reportedly on track for a holiday season debut this year, but the specs will decidedly be quite underwhelming. As per a fresh leak courtesy of Windows Central, the Surface Duo will pack a sole 11MP (F/2.0) snapper that will double as both the front and rear camera.

It will reportedly feature two 5.6-inch AMOLED panels joined by a 360-degree hinge. Each half will offer a 4:3 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1800×1350 which translates to a pixel density of 401ppi. A 3,460mAh battery with fast charging support will keep the lights on, which is quite small for a device that has two AMOLED panels and a power-hungry chip.

Talking about the processor, Microsoft has equipped the Surface Duo with the old Snapdragon 855 SoC ticking alongside 6GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of onboard storage. Surprisingly, there is no NFC support, and neither is 5G. The Surface Duo will run a heavily skinned version of Android 10, with all in-house apps supporting drag-and-drop and spanning across both halves of the display.

