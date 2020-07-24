Earlier this week, Microsoft’s Surface Duo was spotted on the US FCC database, indicating that the highly-anticipated foldable device is inching closer to its launch. Days later, the device has now received the Bluetooth SIG certification for offering Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

The Bluetooth SIG database lists the model number as 1930 and clearly describes it as a ‘dual-screen device’. The listing went live on July 24, and given the previous track record of smartphones getting the certification and launching soon after, we expect Microsoft to unveil the Surface Duo in the upcoming weeks.

According to leaks, the Surface Duo will employ Qualcomm’s now-old Snapdragon 855 SoC ticking alongside 6 gigs of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. It will come equipped with a single 11MP (F/2.0) camera and a rather small 3,460mAh battery. The phone-tablet hybrid will feature two 5.6-inch AMOLED panels joined by a hinge that rotates all the way to 360-degrees.