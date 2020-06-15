Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo was originally scheduled to launch in time for Holidays 2020. But the pandemic forced Microsoft to postpone the launch of the Surface Neo and its Windows 10X operating system. The Surface Duo too was rumored to be delayed. However, the latest development says otherwise.

According to Zac Bowden of Windows Central, the Surface Duo’s release date is weeks away. He says that Microsoft wants to launch Surface Duo before the Galaxy Fold 2 is announced. And the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to be launched in August. Hence, the Surface Duo might be launched before August 5, and the shipping is said to start in less than two months.

Microsoft’s foldable phone could be powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip paired with 6GB of RAM, but variants with more RAM are also in the pipeline. Further, it will have dual 5.6-inch displays.

You May Also Like
We have a new sales event from Best Buy, as well as more deals from Amazon
Today’s deals come from Best Buy and Amazon, where we find several products such as Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air and more
Motorola launches Moto G Fast and Moto E, price starts at $149.99
The Moto E features a 6.2-inch Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 271 PPI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ might pack a 120Hz display
Samsung plans to catch up with the iPad Pro by equipping the Galaxy Tab S7 duo with a display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.