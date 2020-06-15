Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo was originally scheduled to launch in time for Holidays 2020. But the pandemic forced Microsoft to postpone the launch of the Surface Neo and its Windows 10X operating system. The Surface Duo too was rumored to be delayed. However, the latest development says otherwise.

According to Zac Bowden of Windows Central, the Surface Duo’s release date is weeks away. He says that Microsoft wants to launch Surface Duo before the Galaxy Fold 2 is announced. And the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to be launched in August. Hence, the Surface Duo might be launched before August 5, and the shipping is said to start in less than two months.

Microsoft’s foldable phone could be powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip paired with 6GB of RAM, but variants with more RAM are also in the pipeline. Further, it will have dual 5.6-inch displays.

