This may be the best moment to get your hands on a new Microsoft Surface Duo. The dual-screen Android device has dropped from its original $1,400 price tag to just $398, or $470, depending on how much storage you need. You will get 6GB RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in both the 128GB and the 256GB variants, but before you get too excited, we must warn you that these models are locked to AT&T’s network.

Now, if you want more options to choose from, you will also find last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE selling for just $550 after getting a $150 discount. This will get you a new device with 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor inside.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S21 series is also on sale, and you can grab one starting at $650 when you grab the vanilla variant with $150 savings. You get 128GB storage, a 6.2-inch display, 8GB RAM, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The larger Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are also on sale, and you get the same internals, but you get a $200 discount on any of these two options, plus a larger display and even stylus support with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Now, you can also get some nice savings on a new wireless charger, starting with the Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 wireless charger stand that’s now selling for $60 with $20 savings, and it will work great with your new Galaxy device. You can also go for the Google Wireless Charger that will work with your Google Pixel 3 and later devices. It will only deliver 10W fast wireless charging, but it will still be convenient to have it on your desk to charge your device without the need for cables.

And since we’re talking about your desk, you can also check out the LG 31-inch Full HD IPS Monitor that’s currently selling for $197 after receiving a $53 discount. The LG 34WP65G-B 34-Inch is also on sale, and you can get yours for $297 with $103 savings.