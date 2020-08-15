We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Microsoft Surface Duo was recently announced, and now Microsoft has published a video detailing every important aspect of the device. This 35-minute demo video will help anyone interested in this device decide whether to go for it.

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, offers the company’s vision for better mobile productivity. He also explains everything you must know about the Surface Duo.

“I’m not trying to reinvent the phone, but I do believe this is a better way to get things done, a better way to create and a better way to connect on a mobile device.”

“…when you see things side-by-side, when you’re working with two screens side-by-side connected, the brain turns on in a very different way. It lights up, it magnifies. You’re able to accomplish more, you’re able to see more, collect more.”

The Microsoft Surface Duo is also getting three years of OS and security updates, meaning that a possible $1,400 investment will get you all the way to Android 13.

