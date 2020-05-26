We have recently seen the possible specs of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo, but new rumors provide information about the stylus features we may get. According to Windows Latest, this device will include advanced stylus integration and features that would better match the overall user experience found in other Surface devices.

It seems that the new Microsoft Surface Duo may include some exciting touch features. Apparently, its Android input stack has been programmed so it can enable touch input from the user’s fingers and the stylus at the same time. This feature is also supposed to work seamlessly at the same time and across both screens. The Surface Pen already recognizes different pressure levels, so Microsoft is trying to enable this feature in the Android platform as well.

Other features such as dragging files from one screen to the other would feel natural, and Surface-specific gestures such as double tap would let you take screenshots, or launch your desired app. This device is also supposed to launch with Android 10 later this year, but it would get the Android 11 software update rather fast.

Source GSM Arena