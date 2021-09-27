Microsoft announced the much-awaited Surface Duo 2 last week. The foldable feature two 5.8-inch PixelSense Fusion displays, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 8GB RAM, support for all sorts of Surface Pen, and more. While the original Surface Duo is yet to be updated to Android 11, Microsoft says the Surface Duo 2 comes with Android 11 out of the box.

Now, in a statement to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson has said that the Surface Duo 2 will get three Android updates. He said, “We remain committed to providing updates to Surface Duo, and we’re working to bring Android 11 to existing customers before the end of this year.”

Original Microsoft Surface Duo primarily failed due to a buggy Android experience. Even after updates and bug fixes, the experience on the original Duo remained quite laggy. The company says it is working to bring the Android 11 to Surface Duo “before the end of this year.” However, the company hasn’t announced an exact date (or even a month) yet.

With the Android 12 launch just a few days away, Microsoft hasn’t said anything about when it will come to the Duo 2. Anyway, if you’re interested in getting a new Microsoft Surface Duo 2, get ready to pay $1,500.

Via: The Verge