Microsoft is expected to announce the successor to its last year foldable, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 this year. Images of the Surface Duo 2 with triple camera setup have already leaked, but today, popular leaker Slashleaks spotted some of the specs of the upcoming foldable smartphone, thanks to Geekbench.

According to the alleged benchmark, Surface Duo 2 will boast beefier specs as compared to the previous generation. It’ll run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. It’ll have four CPU cores running at 1.80GHz, three CPU cores clocking at 2.42GHz, and one prime core working at 2.84GHz. Thanks to Snapdragon 888, it will boast Adreno 660 GPU.

Geekbench scores hint that it will pack on-par performance as other flagship smartphones. The foldable scored 1071 in the single-core test, and 3166 in the multi-core. According to the Geekbench benchmark leaked Duo 2 specs, the smartphone will still run on Android 11, though Microsoft is expected to update it to Android 12 whenever it is available. Other than these specs, the Geekbench test reveals that the smartphone will feature 8 GB of RAM.

    microsoft surface duo

    Last month, a video of the rumored device popped on YouTube. It showed off the Surface Duo 2’s frosted glass back and the triple camera setup. But, apart from the new and massive camera hump on the back, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 looks identical to its predecessor, which means that it could be just as fragile as its predecessor. At least the Duo 2 will have the same specs as the high-end Android flagships, though.

    What are your expectations from the Microsoft Surface Duo 2? Let us know in the comments section below!




