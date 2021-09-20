Microsoft is hosting a virtual event later this week to announce its new Surface lineup. An alleged leak earlier today revealed some specs, like the 12-inch 120Hz display and Intel 11th-gen Core processor, of the upcoming Surface Pro 8. Now, thanks to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, some information about Microsoft’s foldable Android, the Surface Duo 2, has been revealed.

The filing reveals that the Surface Duo 2 will support 5G and the Wi-Fi 6 standard. It also shows that the phone will include Ultra-wideband (UWB) and NFC wireless support. In addition to these, the filing reveals some interesting information about the product. It says that the Microsoft foldable will feature “Wireless Power Transfer.”

While the feature may sound like that the Duo 2 will feature wireless charging, Windows Central points out that the leaked designs appear too small to support known Qi-based hardware. Instead, the publication says “the device is so thin that putting the Qi coil in and mitigating the heat generated could be too difficult to implement.”

So, what could “Wireless Power Transfer” mean? Windows Central says it’s possible that the Duo 2 might feature support for the Apple Pencil-like Surface Pen. The wireless power transfer could be used to charge the pen accessory, if not for charging the Surface Duo 2.

Interestingly, the filing doesn’t call out the device as Surface Duo 2. Instead, the filing calls it a “flip and flat” device. Windows Central says it’s most likely the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft is hosting its annual Surface event later this week. The company is expected to announce a whole lot of devices, including Surface Go 3, Surface Book 4, Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 8, in addition to the Android-powered foldable Surface What are your expectations from the 2021 Surface lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Via: Windows Central