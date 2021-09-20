Surface Duo 2

Microsoft is hosting a virtual event later this week to announce its new Surface lineup. An alleged leak earlier today revealed some specs, like the 12-inch 120Hz display and Intel 11th-gen Core processor, of the upcoming Surface Pro 8. Now, thanks to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, some information about Microsoft’s foldable Android, the Surface Duo 2, has been revealed.

The filing reveals that the Surface Duo 2 will support 5G and the Wi-Fi 6 standard. It also shows that the phone will include Ultra-wideband (UWB) and NFC wireless support. In addition to these, the filing reveals some interesting information about the product. It says that the Microsoft foldable will feature “Wireless Power Transfer.”

While the feature may sound like that the Duo 2 will feature wireless charging, Windows Central points out that the leaked designs appear too small to support known Qi-based hardware. Instead, the publication says “the device is so thin that putting the Qi coil in and mitigating the heat generated could be too difficult to implement.”

So, what could “Wireless Power Transfer” mean? Windows Central says it’s possible that the Duo 2 might feature support for the Apple Pencil-like Surface Pen. The wireless power transfer could be used to charge the pen accessory, if not for charging the Surface Duo 2.

Interestingly, the filing doesn’t call out the device as Surface Duo 2. Instead, the filing calls it a “flip and flat” device. Windows Central says it’s most likely the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft is hosting its annual Surface event later this week. The company is expected to announce a whole lot of devices, including Surface Go 3, Surface Book 4,  Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 8, in addition to the Android-powered foldable Surface What are your expectations from the 2021 Surface lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Via: Windows Central




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
ipad pro featured image
Get up to $100 savings on the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air and more
Check out the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the latest iPad Pro models with Apple Silicon and more on sale
Google
Google fined $177 million for abusing smartphone dominance
South Korean antitrust authorities have slapped Google with a $177 million fine.
Apple iPhone 13 series leak
iPhone 13 to bring two new exclusive colors so you can show off you have the latest model
New rumors suggest new color variants and changes in storage space options in the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup that may be announced next week