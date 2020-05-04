Surface Book

Surface Book 3 is expected to be launched by Microsoft in the upcoming months. Now, the device has been spotted on the certification site Energy Star. The listing has also revealed some key specifications of the next Surface product.

According to the listing, Surface Book 3 will be made available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants. They are tipped to be powered by the Intel Core i7 processor. Both models are listed to pack 32GB of RAM.

The device is rumored to go on sale in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB NVMe SSD storage models. As per previous leaks, the product may integrate Nvidia GeForce GTX 16 series graphics card.

Source: Windows Latest

