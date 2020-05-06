Microsoft Surface Book 3 is finally here. The design has not changed much, but the internals come with a massive upgrade. The Surface Book 3 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel processors, all of which are the quad-core variants.

This time around, Microsoft is packing up to 32GB of RAM and has fitted the Surface Book 3 with what Microsoft claims are its “fastest ever SSDs.” The graphics prowess has also received an upgrade, as users can choose between the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, GTX 1660Ti, or the Quadro RTX 3000 GPU depending on the variant they pick.

Surface Book 3 will be offered in two screen sizes 13.5-inch (it starts with an Intel Iris Plus graphics) and a 15-inch model. With the Surface Book 3, the company is touting a 50% boost in performance and up to 17.5 hours of battery life.

As for the pricing, the Surface Book 3’s 13.5-inch model starts at $1,599, while the 15-inch variant with an Intel Core i7 processor begins at $2,299. It will be available to order starting May 21 in the US, but details about its availability in India are still awaited.

Source: Windows Blog

