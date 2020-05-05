Microsoft Surface Book 3 was recently spotted on a certification database, revealing details such as Intel’s Core i7 processor, a generous 32GB of RAM, and two screen sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. Now, more details about the graphics options on Microsoft’s upcoming premium 2-in-1 convertible have surfaced online from a reliable source.

As per tipster Roland Quandt, Surface Book 3’s smaller 13-inch variant will pack the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 graphics memory. As for the bigger 15-inch variant, Microsoft will fit the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU inside it that has 6GB of GDDR5 memory.

Quandt also mentions that more configurations of the 15-inch Surface Book 3 with NVIDIA’s Quadro graphics are also in the pipeline. It might come as a disappointment for some that Microsoft didn’t go for the more gaming-oriented GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, but to be honest, the Surface Book line-up was never meant for gaming in the first place.