We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon.com, where we find the Microsoft Surface Book 2 getting a 38 percent discount, which translates to $958.78 savings. In other words, you can grab one for $1,540.22, and you get a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.

Now, you don’t need to spend that much on a new laptop, as you can also get a new HP Chromebook with an 11.6-inch display, a MediaTek MT 8183 processor, 4GB RA, and 32GB storage for $230 after receiving a $70 discount. The Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop is another great option, and you can grab yours for $230 with $50 savings. And if you want something even more affordable, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 for $200 with the same $50 discount.

You should also consider getting a new monitor, and there are some options for you. First, the Sceptre Curved 49-inch gaming monitor comes with a 27 percent discount, meaning you can grab yours for $952.21. you will get a 32:9 Dual QHD monitor with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and you also get built-in speakers. OR grab a more affordable Samsung M7 series 32-inch 4K UHD smart monitor and streaming TV for $347 after receiving a $52.89 discount. And if you want more storage in your laptop or PC, you can grab the SK Hynix Gold S31 SATA internal SSD 1TB storage option for $89 after a 44 percent discount that translates to $70.75 savings.

You can also pimp out your setup with several Razer gaming products. You can start by getting a Razer Leviathan gaming and music soundbar for $184 after a $16 discount. Suppose you don’t want to disturb your neighbor or your parents. In that case, you can also get the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset for $160 with $20 savings or the more affordable Razer Kaira Pro for $120 after receiving a $30 discount. And you can complement any of these headsets with the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma that’s now getting a $10 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $60.