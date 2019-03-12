Other OS

Microsoft sues Foxconn over unpaid patent royalties

Microsoft has filed a lawsuit against Foxconn for what the Windows-maker claims are unpaid patent royalties. Foxconn is the manufacturer of many electronic gadgets, including the Apple iPhone. Microsoft is taking the Taiwanese company to court and said that “this legal action is simply to exercise the reporting and audit terms of a contract we signed in 2013 with Hon Hai. Our working relationship with Hon Hai is important and we are working to resolve our disagreement”.

Terry Gou, Foxconn’s chief executive, said at a Taipei press conference that this Microsoft lawsuit will not affect the company. Even more, Gou said that Foxconn “will almost not suffer any loss” as a result of the filing.

We’ll keep you posted as things develop.

